SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Doncaster Sunday Alliance League round-up

Ryecroft Rovers regained top spot in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division on goal difference.

Rovers, who have now played a game more than defending champions Canal Tavern, beat FC Rossington Welfare by the odd goal in seven.

Dunscroft held on to third place on goal difference after posting a 7-2 win over second-bottom Wheatley Hotel.

Craig Fletcher scored four of the goals as Club Athletico Regent kept the pressure on with an 8-2 win at bottom side Pit Club Miners. Louis Roberts weighed in with a hat trick and Daniel Jarvis also netted.

Stainforth climbed above FC Glassmaker, whose home game against Tut ‘n’ Shive was abandoned, after beating Carpenters Arms 6-4. Chris Cork and Ricki Crompton both hit a double with Ryan Davis and an own goal completing their tally.

The Railway remain on track for promotion from the Championship after beating Wheatsheaf (Doncaster) 7-3 to retain top spot.

Gary Mundy led the way with a hat trick with Josh Taylor (2), Lewis Hall and Tom Costello also netting. Matthew Catton, Daniel McNiel and Callum Wooton shared out the consolation goals.

Second-placed Rakkam, who have two games in hand, maintained their pressure with a 6-0 win at Willaspoons on the back of goals by Eathan Austin-Davis, Andy McCreadie, Lee Isaac, Mark Carter and Jordan Smith.

Bessacarr, for whom James Batson, Stan Krco and Connor Evans netted, climbed a place to third after beating Foresters by the odd goal in five.

Robert Lee still finished on the losing side despite a personal haul of four goals as bottom club Three Horseshoes recorded their first league win of the season when beating sixth-placed Rosehill Press 5-4.

Real Bridge remain five points clear at the top of Division One following their 9-2 win over mid-table Armthorpe Village (Ross Parker 2).

Tom McLaughlin (4) and Mark Cooper (3) shared seven of the goals between them with Matthew Mears and Stuart Gibbard completing the scoring.

Rossington Styrrup kept in touch with the top thanks to a 3-1 win at White Hart (Askern).

Third-placed Wheatley Club, the only other side involved in the title race, romped to an 8-0 win over bottom club FC Brookside. Zack King notched a hat trick for the home side with James Hoystead 2, Ryan Fletcher, Matt Cooper and Luke Wellings also chipping in.

Fourth-placed AFC Schoolboy were on the wrong end of a 5-1 result at Carcroft Village WMC.

The team immediately below them, Sporting Wadworth, dished out an 8-2 beating to lowly Bentley West End S&S.

Four-goal Lee Pearson led the way as FC Cumberland beat Athletico Fairway 6-2 to record their sixth win of the campaign. Karl Blanshard and Craig Atkins also found the net.

Auckley put visiting FC Ivanhoe to the sword when dishing out an 8-2 defeat.

Mid-table FC Wheatley Hills ended the unbeaten record of Division Two leaders Windmill when inflicting a 1-0 defeat.

Second-placed Woodfield, who have played two games more, closed the gap to six points after beating Durban 3-0. Aaron Harrison hit a double and Gary Jebb also found the net.

Stag Inn Rovers held on to third spot with a 3-1 win at New Cantley.

The Salutation (Jack Waldron 2, Steve Clark, Craig Covell) exchanged places with fourth-placed AFC Balby after beating them 4-0.

Lowly Balby Rovers edged a 4-3 win at second-bottom All Saints (Richardson, Sheldon, Court).

Windmill Wanderers (Jake Lambert, Dean Adams) stay bottom after losing 8-2 at home to Eden Arms. Callum Reid notched a hat trick for the winners with Matty Lamb (2) and Ash Burton (2) also among the goals.