SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Doncaster Alliance League round-up - Windmill flying high in Division Two

Windmill sailed to a 4-0 win over The Salutation to open up a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Division Two table.

Nathan Johnson notched a double for the home side with Lewis Wright and Andrew Knightson also getting on to the score sheet.

Stag Inn Rovers missed out on the chance to go second after being held to a 2-2 draw by visiting FC Wheatley Hills.

New Cantley climbed into the top four on goal difference after beating AFC Balby 5-0.

Neil Johnston led the way with a hat trick as Durban also scored five in a 5-1 away win at Balby Rovers. Bradley Foster and Westlie Granter also netted.

Windmill Wanderers, for whom Kev Marshall and Gary Hawker scored, continue to prop up the table following their 5-2 defeat at Pit Club. All Saints remain second bottom after going down 2-1 at Eden Arms.

Rossington Styrrup closed the gap on Division One leaders Real Bridge, who were without a game, when recording a 7-1 win over third-placed AFC Schoolboy (Reece Pointing).

Wheatley Club climbed above Schoolboy after beating FC Brookside (Stephen Phillips) 3-1 Fourth-placed Sporting Wadworth had to settle for a 2-2 draw at FC Cumberland.

Karl Britcliffe bagged a brace as Armthorpe Village beat White Hart (Askern) by the odd goal in five. James Nunns also chipped in.

Bentley West End and Auckley battled out a 3-3 draw.

FC Ivanhoe slumped to a 6-0 defeat at home to Carcroft Village – Danny Warboys, Jack Roberts, Josh Stanley, Shaun Thompson, Matthew Stanley and Russ Damms doing the damage.

The Railway steamed into a five-point lead at the top of the Championship after beating second-placed Rakkam, who have two games in hand, 6-3.

Gaz Davis notched a hat trick for the winners with Shaun Mundy (2) and Gary Mundy also netting. Andy McCreadie (2) and Lee Isaac shared out the consolation goals.

Third-placed Bessacarr also tasted defeat, going down 3-0 at home to Foresters.

Scawthorpe Athletic took over third spot on goal difference following their 5-2 win over Team 23. Dave Cocacavic hit a double for the home side with Gary Evans, Slim Atkinson and Mick Smith also finding the net.

Balby Athletic and Rosehill Press (Paul Thompson, Wayne Hoolihan, Robert Lee, own goal) shared eight goals between them.

Leopard edged a 3-2 win over Palfreys Lodge for whom Slawomir Ostrowsk bagged a brace.

Wheatsheaf (Doncaster) added to Three Horseshoes’ woes when inflicting a 5-2 defeat. Josh Firth claimed two of the goals with Ash McNeil, Daniel McNeil and Callum Wooton also weighing in.

Finningley Athletic beat Willaspoons (Danny Smith, Mark Pearson, Jonathan Lugton) by the odd goal in seven.

Club Athletico Regent missed out on the chance to go third in the Premier Division when going down 5-1 at home to lowly FC Rossington Welfare whose goals were shared by James Bytheway (2), Dean Thornton, Marcel Chipa and Daniel Green.

FC Glasshouse, who have up to four games in hand over the clubs above them, remain in eighth spot after slumping to a 7-2 defeat at Carpenters Arms.

Dave Mannifield claimed three of the goals with James Kilvington and Andrew Walsh both hitting a brace.

Tut ‘n’ Shive hammered another nail into Pit Club Miners’ relegation coffin when romping to a 10-2 win.

Lewis Brown’s hat trick laid the foundations for Shive’s win with George Thomas (2), Liam Coopey, Chris Colley and Terry McCombe lending support.

Second-bottom Wheatley Hotel robbed Rum Rooms of a top four spot after registering a 4-2 win.