SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: All the latest action from Doncaster Alliance League

Atletico Rec booked their place in the second round of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League’s Ernie Prince Memorial Cup with a 3-1 win at AFC Balby.

Daniel Boulton, Pete Boulton and Luke Smithson all netted for the Premier Division side with Harry Hotham replying for the Division One outfit.

Fellow Premier Division side Carpenters Arms had to work harder for their 4-3 win over high-flying Division One side FC Cumberland. Dan Dean, Michael Wibberley, Matt Kilvington and Dan White shared the goals.

Championship side Carcroft Village were also give a run for their money by League One’s bottom club Real Bridge A before scraping through by the odd goal in nine.

Carcroft’s win owed much to a hat trick by Jack Roberts who received good support from Shaun Thompson and Russ Damms.

Division One Windmill, for whom Andrew Knightson, Nathan Johnson and Michael Knight netted, produced arguably the shock of the round when posting a 3-0 win at Rossington Styrrup, currently lying fourth in the Championship.

Auckley lost 2-1 at Armthorpe Village.

Defending Premier Division champions Canal Tavern, who have three games in hand over the teams above them, climbed into fourth place with a 6-4 derby win over lowly Stainforth New Inn (Leigh Emerson 2, Ant Ross, Scott Wilson).

The Railway retained top spot when beating Rakkam by the odd goal in three thanks to a brace by Keil Embury and a single strike by Gaz Davies. Ben Clarke scored both the consolation goals.

Second-placed Rum Rooms kept up the pressure with a 6-2 win at bottom club Tut ‘n’ Shive. Josh Rowley hit a double with Tom Speight, Luke Newton, Nicky Howcroft and Jonathan Brown also chipping in. Sean Kenny and Nial Horsfield scored for the home side.

Rosehill Press (Robert Lee 2, Sam Gibson, Ryan Ambler) and Wheatley Club battled out a 4-4 draw in one of only two Championship games played.

Finningley Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the table after going down 5-2 at fellow strugglers Wheatsheaf (Doncaster).

Josh Johnson bagged a brace for the home side with Daniel Snowball, Adrian Rafaell and Tom Padgett also weighing in.

Unbeaten Division One leaders Durban Rhino’s charged to their seventh win in eight starts when beating second-bottom Stag Inn Rovers 5-1.

Jack Waldron starred with four goals as The Salutation climbed into fifth spot on the back of a 5-1 win at White Hart (Askern). Tom Connor completed the scoring.

Craig Dallas and Paul Bradley shared four of the goals as FC Ivanhoe regained top spot in Division Two after putting lowly Balby Rovers (8-3) to the sword.

Ethan Webster, Sam Booker, Scott Sykes and Joe Murray also scored for the Sprotbrough side.

Romarnsley lost top spot and their 100 per cent record in spectacular style when going down 5-0 at home to Common Road.

Third-placed Upton Wrangbrook kept in touch with the top thanks to a 5-1 win at All Saints courtesy of goals by Lucas Stubbs 2, Scott Clarke, Adam Wolfe and Dale Armitage.

Eden Arms (Paul Niles, Callum Reid) beat New Cantley 2016 (Mike Long) by the odd goal in three.

Carcroft Village Social Club had to thank Ethan Gorrill and Mathew Fareham as they opened their account for the season when banking a point from a 2-2 draw at home to fellow strugglers FC Wheatley Hills.

Windmill Wanderers (Sam Roberts) and Pit Club also shared the spoils following their 1-1 draw.