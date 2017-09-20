South Yorkshire League round-up: Promoted Sprotbrough end season on a high

Upwardly mobile Sprotbrough ended their Division One campaign with a good win over Barnsley B.

The Doncaster club, who have secured three promotions in four seasons, found runs easy to come by at Shaw Lane.

Man of the match Jake Wigney took centre stage by making 110 and stumper Tom Kay added 70 in the visitors’ total of 286-8.

In reply Barnsley’s task looked hopeless as their first five batsmen left with just 31 runs between them.

Steven Walters (95no) then combined with the tailenders to enable a final score of 217-8.

Wigney claimed 4-36 with the ball.

Sprotbrough finished runners up to Rockingham and will play in the Championship next season.

Newly crowned Championship champions Doncaster Town signed off in the South Yorkshire League with an emphatic victory over Collegiate B at Town Field.

Collegiate batted first but were all out for a meagre 78.

Skipper Luke Townsend had the best Doncaster analysis with 3-25.

Graeme Attenborough made 39 not out to ease Town to a seven wicket win.

Doncaster’s first XI will be back in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League next year.

The club’s second string, however, fell just short in their attempts to win promotion from Division Three.

They were bowled out for 73 at Maltby after Neil Harris (6-32) had helped restrict the hosts to 105.

Conisbrough’s batting has fluctuated, along with their results, and they ended their season with another disappointing performance.

Only skipper Gary Strephan produced a positive display, making 36, as Kexborough bowled then all out for just 79.

The hosts had earlier posted 141 all out. Stuart Bellwood (3-36), Oliver Jackson (3-37) and Imran Zafar (3-40) impressed with the ball.

Skipper Rob Barlow scored 104 and took 4-56 but could not prevent Wath losing by 39 runs at Elsecar.