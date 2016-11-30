Smith backs relegated Doncaster Belles to bounce back in 2017

Sue Smith has backed Doncaster Rovers Belles to bounce back from relegation to FAWSL2.

Belles’ return to the top flight proved to be short-lived. But Smith - who is currently considering her future in the game - is confident the Belles can flourish next year.

“It’s been a disappointing season for everyone, there’s no denying that,” said Smith. “But the club are more than capable of getting back into FAWSL1.

“I don’t think many clubs would’ve been able to cope following a change in manager and injuries to key players.

“This certainly isn’t the end. Now is the time for the club to regroup, take stock of the season and work towards 2017.”