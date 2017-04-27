Sheffield FC Ladies 0 Doncaster Rovers Belles 2

Doncaster Rovers Belles moved themselves into second place in the FAWSL2 Spring Series with a comfortable 2-0 victory over local rivals Sheffield FC.

Goals either side of the break from the in-form Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and ex-Sheffield attacker Kirsty Hanson were enough on a wet and windy night at the Home of Football.

Played in difficult conditions after the initial match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, chances were few and far between until Sweetman-Kirk slotted her effort past Jules Draycott after 20 minutes.

It should have been the spark for Sheffield but it was the Belles striker who went close again before Hanson twisted and turned her marker to wrap the game up with an excellent individual effort.

Sheffield did improve as the rain once again poured down, substitute Jenna Dear having a positive impact on their attacking play.

It was striker Sophie Jones who had the best chances, turning a Dear free-kick just wide before heading straight at Nicky Davies from another set-piece soon after.

But there was no coming back for Zoe Johnson’s side who sank to their second 2-0 defeat in a week whilst Doncaster got back to winning ways after their draw against Everton last Sunday.

