Round-up of scores and scorers from Doncaster Sunday Alliance League

Ryecroft Rovers posted a fifth Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division win in as many starts after romping to 10-1 victory over sixth-placed Wheatley Hotel.

With the game between the two teams immediately below them being called off, promoted Rovers are now five points clear at the top.

Fifth-placed Tut 'n' Shive (Sean Kenny) missed out on the chance to climb three places to second after losing by the odd goal in three at Club Athletico Regent.

Stainforth picked up their second win of the season when beating derby rivals Dunscroft United 6-3.

Carpenters Arms opened their account for the season after five successive defeats with a 6-0 win over fellow strugglers Pit Club Miners. Michael Wibberley hit a double and Andrew Welsh, Sam Braun, Matt Whitfield and Matt Kilvington also chipped in.

The Railway remain on the right track in the Championship, opening up a five-point lead on the chasing group after beating Balby Athletic 3-2.

Bessacarr climbed into second spot following their 13-2 romp against Willaspoons.

Stan Krco, Brad Nicholson and James Batson shared nine of the goals with Joe Warren and Liam Taylor both bagging a brace. Dean Cuttell and Sam Roberts shared the consolation goals.

Rosehill Press dropped a place to third as a result of a 5-2 home defeat against Wheatsheaf Armthorpe. Daniel McNeil notched a hat trick for the winners with Adriane Rafeile and Josh Fish also chipping in. Arran Jakobsons and Ryan Ambler replied for the home side.

Rakkam lost their unbeaten record when going down 4-1 at home to Scawthorpe, for whom Shaun Atkinson (2), Gary Evans and David Clackovic netted.

A four-goal haul by Sam Corner helped Leopard pounce to a 5-1 win over Team 23. James O'Connor also netted for the winners with Wilkinson replying for the visitors.

Real Bridge retained top spot in Division One with a 7-0 win at Carcroft Village.

The home side had no answer to five-goal Tom McLochlin who received good support from Pete Walmsley and Daniel Herring.

A hat trick by Adam Fraser laid the foundations for second-paced Rossington Styrrup's 4-1 win at FC Cumberland. Steve Crossan also netted.

Armthorpe Village (Craig Wrenn, James Nunns, own goal) beat AFC Schoolboy 3-0. Auckley lost 2-0 at Sporting Wadworth.

FC Ivanhoe got off the mark at the fifth time of asking when beating fellow strugglers FC Brookside 5-2. Scott Sykes and Jonathan Crofts both hit a double and Joe Murray also got in on the act. Josh Kolka and Jimmy Falkiner shared the consolation goals.

White Hart (Askern) and Wheatley Club battled out a 2-2 draw.

New Cantley took over top spot in Division Two on goal difference from Windmill after beating FC Wheatley Hills 5-1. David Fairweather (2), Peter Long, James Critchlow and Thomas Jackson shared out their goals.

Windmill had to settle for a 2-1 win over Durban (Joe Taylor). Third-placed Stag Inn Rovers lost by the odd goal in five at AFC Balby.

Windmill Wanderers, for whom Aiden Downing (2), Gary Hawker and Dean Adams netted, are still looking for their first win following their 6-4 defeat at All Saints.

Goals by Kelvin Slesser-Marriot, Luke Pitchfork, Scott Dixon and Andy Davies helped secure Eden Arms a 5-2 win at Pit Club (Andrew Mallinder, Damon Potter).

Woodfield edged a 2-1 win over Balby Rovers.