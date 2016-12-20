SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Scores and scorers from Doncaster Alliance League

Things can only get better for Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division strugglers Pit Club Miners in the New Year.

They go into the festive break rooted to the foot of the table without a point to their name and having been routed 15-0 by second-placed Ryecroft Rovers at the weekend.

Club Athletico Regent, who have games in hand over the two clubs immediately above them on goal difference, climbed into fifth spot having beaten Stainforth by the odd goal in three.

FC Glasshouse also moved up the table following their 6-1 win over Wheatley Hotel. Calum Russell helped himself to a hat trick with Rob Wilson (2) and Calum Coburn also netting.

FC Rossington Welfare climbed out of the bottom two on goal difference courtesy of a 6-2 win over Carpenters Arms, whose consolation goals were shared by Dan Robinson and Matthew Kilvington.

With several of their rivals not playing The Railway took over top spot in the Championship with a 6-0 win at Finningley Athletic.

Three Horseshoes remain 12 points adrift at the foot of the table after losing 6-1 at Foresters.

Robert Lee hit a hat trick for Rosehill Press away at Team 23. William Rowley also netted.

Division One leaders Real Bridge showed that they will be the team to beat in 2017 when romping to a 12-1 win at FC Ivanhoe.

Tom McGlochlin continues to be hard to handle adding five more goals to his impressive tally in recent weeks. Stuart Gibbard, Matthew Mears and Mark Cooper all bagged a brace with Craig Maltby also chipping in.

Second-placed Rossington Styrrup, who have a game in hand, find themselves five points adrift of top spot after being held to a 4-4 draw by visiting Carcroft Village.

Third-placed Wheatley Club posted the biggest score of the day when beating FC Cumberland 16-0.

AFC Schoolboy opened up a six-point lead over fifth-placed Sporting Wadworth thanks to their 7-0 win over Bentley West End S&S.

Armthorpe Village beat mid-table rivals Auckley 5-2.

Woodfield climbed into third spot in Division Two after beating bottom club Windmill Wanderers 10-2. Andy Shaw and Gary Jebb both hit hat tricks with Daniel Buzza (2), Ben Watson and Jordan Davies also weighing in. Kev Marshall and Gareth Stent replied.

AFC Balby dropped down to fourth spot after losing by the odd goal in five away to Durban – Neil Johnson (2) and Bradley Foster doing the damage.

New Cantley suffered a shock 6-3 defeat away at third-bottom Balby Rovers who had only won one of their previous 14 league games.