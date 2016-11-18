Rossington Main appoint Chris Glarvey as new manager

Chris Glarvey is the new manager of Rossington Main.

Glarvey, who has recently worked as an academy coach at Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers, replaces Lee Holmes who stood down last weekend to focus on playing.

The 33-year-old will be assisted by former Hereford United goalkeeper Ben Scott.

“Chris has an impressive playing career with clubs such as Sheffield United, Kings Lynn, Worksop Town, Grantham Town, Frickley Athletic, Corby Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels and Lincoln Utd,” said Rossington Main’s statement.

“The former Belper and Selby Town, UEFA B, coach will bring a wealth of knowledge from his years as a player in and around the Yorkshire area.

“This is invaluable to a club like Rossington Main as the player network is key to clubs in the NCEL.

“Ben has experience with previous clubs such as Ilkeston Town, Gainsborough and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

“The two complement each other which was the main factor in their appointment, combined with the fact they fit into our club’s philosophy of bringing through young players.”