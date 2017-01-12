Report and pictures: Handsworth Parramore 2 Armthorpe Welfare 2

Two second half goals from Liam Radford saw Armthorpe Welfare come from 2-0 down to grab an excellent 2-2 draw at high-riding Handsworth Parramore.

Welfare owed much to the heroics of goalkeeper Adam Stevens whose first half saves kept the hosts down to two.

Stevens was kept busy in the early stages saving twice from Aaron Moxam and Reece Hands.

Handsworth took the lead on 17 minutes when Jon Froggatt struck from close range.

Three minutes later the home side doubled their lead through Hands with a towering header from a corner.

Stevens continued to frustrate Handsworth with a string of excellent saves to get Armthorpe to the break with just a two-goal deficit.

It was a different story in the second half, however, as Welfare fought their way back in the game.

Radford’s well-taken goal on 55 minutes, taking the ball around the home keeper after Mansaram’s pin-point pass, had Armthorpe’s tails up.

And Welfare were back on level terms on 63 minutes when Radford pounced on a loose ball to lash home the equaliser.

Armthorpe then dug in for what could prove to be a priceless point come the end of the season.

Welfare have lost just one in six and have a three-point cushion over the Premier Division’s bottom three, although they have played two more games than two of the sides beneath them.

“I can’t fault the lads for their effort and commitment,” said boss Michael Carmody.

“I feel we have built a team and a very strong squad in the last few months and it’s really starting to show. The players are all gelling together nicely and fighting for each other.

“We are putting in the hard work on the training ground which is now starting to show in the results.”

Carmody’s side are at home to Liversedge on Saturday.

Maltby Main were beaten 5-1 at home by Garforth Town, with Jordan Snodin netting a consolation. They make the short trip to in-form Athersley Recreation on Saturday.