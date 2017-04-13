Non-league: Armthorpe relegated but Carmody set to stay on

Armthorpe Welfare have suffered relegation from the NCEL top flight for the first time in their history after defeat to Bridlington Town in midweek.

Welfare went into the game bottom of the table and 11 points adrift of safety, meaning they would need wins in each of their final four games to have any hope of avoiding the drop.

Hopes of a miracle escape were raised when Garry Collier gave Armthorpe a third minute lead, running into the box to score with a good finish after latching onto a through ball.

Darren Mansaram had the chance to double the lead ,which would have made things very interesting, after he got clear on goal only to fire wide of the target with only the keeper to beat.

However, Bridlington had turned it around by the interval. Jake Day was allowed too much time in the box to slam home the equaliser on 36 minutes.

Then on the stroke of half-time Brett Agnew pounced on a rebound to put the Seasiders in front.

In fairness to Armthorpe they stuck to their task with Liam Copley pulling off a couple of fine saves to keep the hosts in the match.

And they came mighty close to an equaliser when Jason Kersley saw his header pushed on o the inside of the post by the Town keeper to deny the hosts a share of the spoils.

Welfare are now facing up to life in Division One with derbies against Rossington Main to look forward to.

Early positive news from Church Street is that manager Michael Carmody is set to stay on and lead the charge for promotion next season.

Welfare hosts Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Saturday in their Easter Ground Hop fixture, which kicks off at 2pm.

Armthorpe triumphed 3-2 at Hemsworth in December with goals from Dan Taylor, Gareth Roberts and Liam Radford.

Maltby Main will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run to a sixth match when they host relegation-threatened Retford United (3pm).