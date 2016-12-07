NCEL round-up: Superb win for Armthorpe | Rossington out of drop zone

Armthorpe Welfare breathed some much-needed life into their season with a superb 3-2 win at Hemsworth MW on Tuesday night.

An excellent team display ended a run of seven straight defeats and moved Welfare to within three points of safety.

Full back Danny Taylor put Armthorpe ahead with an angled volley on 35 minutes.

Hemsworth forced an equaliser through Richard Collier just before the hour but Gareth Roberts headed in a Jason Hearsley corner on 67 minutes to put the Welfare back ahead and Liam Radford finished well from just inside the box three minutes later.

A stunning 35-yard effort from Nash Connolly on 77 minutes set up a frantic end to the game which got even more nervous for Welfare on 84 minutes when Darren Mansaram was sent off following his second yellow card offence.

The home side hit the woodwork and goalkeeper Adam Stevens pulled off a great late save as Armthorpe held on for a big win.

On Saturday Pickering Town completed a league double over Armthorpe with a 5-1 victory at Church Street.

Craig Aspinall grabbed a consolation goal when he curled home a superb 25-yard free kick.

Armthorpe have never been relegated from the Premier Division and boss Michael Carmody says they are working hard to ensure that record remains intact.

“Make no mistake my team and I are doing everything we can to improve as a group,” he said.

“We work tirelessly seven days a week, not just on a match day trying to turn this around.

“We won’t be judged on playing the top six or eight teams in the league, it’s trying to stay in touch wit the teams around us.”

Welfare visit Bottesford Town in their final away game before Christmas.

Rossington Main moved out of the bottom two in Division One after twice coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Yorkshire Amateur at Oxford Street on Saturday.

Main trailed to an Adam Shaw 26th minute effort but Lee Holmes levelled things up six minutes into the second half with his third goal in as many games.

The Ammers looked to have snatched all three points when Adams grabbed his second of the game late on but Rossington had other ideas as Jake Vernon grabbed his 11th goal of the season in time added on to earn a precious point.

Rossington went down 3-0 at promotion-chasing Hall Road Rangers on Tuesday night.

They travel to Knaresborough Town on Saturday. The hosts sit eighth in the table and are just four points outside the play-off places.

n Maltby Main looked on course for a first Premier Division win in four games at bottom side Barton Town OB until the hosts snatched a 2-2 draw with virtually the last kick of the game.

Manager Spencer Fearn was disappointed not to come away with all three points.

He said: “Credit to Barton they’ve dug in but it wasn’t pretty at all. It was probably one of the worst games of football I’ve ever witnessed to be honest, conditions didn’t help but it’s a point away from home.

“I’m not satisfied with Maltby Main being in 18th position. We’ve had our difficulties with injuries and budget constraints but it’s not good enough to be in this position and things are going to have to change.”