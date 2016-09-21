NCEL round-up: Rossington Main up to eighth in Division One

Rossington Main returned to winning ways following back-to-back defeats with a 3-0 victory over Eccleshill United at Oxford Street.

Main got just the start they were looking for when on eight minutes Jake Vernon ran onto Jason Stokes’ through ball to slot home.

Rossington Main v Eccleshill United

It was not until the 72 minute that Micky Davis gave Rossington some breathing space with the second.

The third quickly followed as Main sealed the points with Stokes again the architect with a neat back-heel for Vernon to tuck home his second of the game.

Rossington followed up the victory with a 2-0 win at home to Campion on Tuesday night, moving them up to eighth in the Division One table.

The back-to-back wins set Lee Holmes’ side up nicely for this weekend’s tough-looking FA Vase home tie against North West Counties Premier Division high-fliers Bootle.

The visitors arrive in top form having won the last six on the spin.

Meanwhile, Rossington have been dealt a blow after leading scorer Christian Savage opted to join Division One rivals Hallam.

Armthorpe Welfare suffered late heartache for the second game in a row after a goal eight minutes from time saw them narrowly beaten 2-1 at Staveley Miners Welfare.

It followed a 4-3 reversal at Albion Sports just four days earlier when Welfare came from two goals down to lead 3-2 courtesy of an own-goal and efforts from Michael Bunn and Tom McLaughlin just past the hour.

Although Albion levelled matters up, Armthorpe looked on course for a first point of the season until the home side struck with two minutes remaining.

To complete a miserable night Bunn suffered a suspected double leg fracture late on leaving the defender facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With recently installed new manager Michael Carmody away on a pre-planned holiday and assistant Gary Colliver away, it was player/coach Steve Lyons that was in charge at Staveley.

After an evenly contested opening half hour it was the home side that edged in front on 37 minutes when Jamie Coulson was sent clear to score with a confident finish.

Armthorpe were not behind for long however. Just a minute before the break Michael Collins exchanged passes with Stuart Preston just outside the box before curling a shot into the net off the underside of the crossbar.

The game could have gone either way but it was the home side that took the points when Steve Carty tucked away a low cross from a couple of yards out on 82 minutes to condemn Armthorpe to their ninth straight league defeat.

Carmody has already been busy bringing in new faces as he looks to re-shape the squad.

Brent Leister, Josh Lamming, David Heron and Niall Barker have all arrived at Church Street along with striker Farbod Yousefi who has signed from neighbours Maltby Main.

This weekend Armthorpe face Rainworth MW for the second time in a matter of weeks when the two meet at Church Street.

Welfare were beaten 4-1 in early September. Rainworth have not won since, losing their last three outings in league and cup.

Armthorpe then go to Maltby Main next Wednesday. The Miners have had an indifferent start with just three wins and six defeats in 11 outings in all competitions.

Maltby’s latest defeat saw a 4-0 reversal at Premier Division leaders Cleethorpes Town as the hosts stretched their unbeaten start to nine games.

Cleethorpes went in front on 19 minutes through a Peter Winn penalty against the run of play.

The home side doubled their advantage four minutes later when the prolific Brody Robertson turned in a low cross.

There was no way back for Maltby once Jack Richardson had headed in for 3-0 on 66 minutes before Luke Mascall nodded in the fourth 14 minutes from time.

Maltby will look to bounce back when they take on in-form Thackley at Muglet Lane this Saturday.