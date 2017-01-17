NCEL round-up: Rossington Main moving in right direction after win over Glasshoughton Welfare

Rossington Main continued their climb away from the Division One drop zone by beating Glasshoughton Welfare 2-0 at Oxford Street.

Their third win in four saw them move up to 17th and nine points above the bottom two as Chris Glarvey’s side begin to head in the right direction.

Cameron Johnson, who is signed on dual registration from Evo-Stik Premier side Matlock Town, fired Rossington into a ninth minute lead after being set up by the industrious Jason Stokes for his second goal in as many games.

Moments later Stokes almost doubled the lead after getting sight of goal only to fire narrowly wide.

Niall Simpson then saw his stinging effort pushed over the crossbar by the visiting keeper as Rossington looked for a second goal.

Glasshoughton hit the woodwork early in the second half before Rossington made the points safe with the second 11 minutes from time.

Substitute Ainsley Finney marked his debut by tucking home the rebound after Simpson’s header had come back off the post.

Rossington will aim to continue their improved form at Winterton Rangers on Saturday by completing a league double over the hosts.

Armthorpe Welfare slipped to a first defeat in four games with a 5-2 home loss against Liversedge.

Despite the setback Welfare remain three points clear of the Premier Division drop zone.

Welfare made the worst possible start, going behind to a Rhys Davies goal after just four minutes.

Michael Carmody’s side responded well and, on 13 minutes, Craig Morley’s free-kick fell to Radford to level the scores.

Armthorpe deservedly went in front on 32 minutes when Radford was hauled down inside the area before picking himself up to put away the resultant penalty.

Unfortunately the lead lasted barely a minute as Liversedge hit back immediately through their top scorer Joe Walton.

The visitors edged in front again seven minutes into the second half through Vaughan Redford after the Welfare defence had been carved open far too easily.

Radford had the chance to put Armthorpe back on level terms and complete his hat trick just past the hour when he was put in on goal by Darren Mansaram, poking the ball past the advancing Andrew only to see it hit the post and bounce to safety.

Liversedge made it 4-2 with 17 minutes remaining with a quick break that saw Walton grab his second of the game.

The visitors made it five in time added on in fortuitous circumstances. As Jack Waldron cleared a close range shot it struck Stevens in the back and rebounded into the back of the Welfare net.

It was harsh on Carmody’s men who will be left to rue a number of missed chances while Liversedge took what few chances came their way.

This weekend Armthorpe will look to bounce back when they travel to Harrogate Railway Athletic, who will be hoping to complete a league double following a 2-1 win at Church Street in early October.