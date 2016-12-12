NCEL round-up: Resurgent Armthorpe Welfare move out of drop zone

Armthorpe Welfare’s 3-2 victory at Bottesford Town made it back-to-back away wins for Michael Carmody’s side and moved them out of the Premier Division drop zone.

Despite going in at the break a goal behind, Carmody’s side showed battling qualities to fight back and come out on top thanks to a goal deep into stoppage time.

The home side were a little fortunate to snatch the lead on 29 minutes. A shot was drifting well wide until Danny Gibbons stuck out a foot to divert it into the net.

Armthorpe hit back early in the second half with two quickfire goals.

Stuart Preston put Liam Radford in on goal who coolly steered a shot past the advancing keeper.

Within a minute Welfare had turned it around with Jack Bonser hitting a sweet half volley that went in via a slight deflection.

Bottesford lost their goalkeeper to injury on 70 minutes but looked to have rescued a point with five minutes remaining when a corner to the far post was turned in by Wayne Glaves.

Armthorpe though had other ideas and, in the fifth minute of time added on, Radford’s cross to the back post was headed in by substitute Tom McLaughlin.

The win moved Welfare out of the bottom three for the first time this season on goal difference above Retford United who visit Church Street on Boxing Day.

Maltby Main’s win-less run stretched to seven matches following a 3-1 defeat at Liversedge.

The Miners went behind on nine minutes when a cross from the right was nodded into the bottom corner by Joe Walton for his 18th goal of the season.

Maltby had a strong claim for a penalty when Josh Schofield appeared to be bundled over.

John Stancliffe had to make a good stop to keep it at 1-0 before the hosts did double their lead on 28 minutes with Walton grabbing his second of the game, despite appeals that the ball had not crossed the line.

Maltby were back in the game three minutes into the second half thanks to a superb 25-yard strike from Connor White.

The Miners then had a goal ruled out for offside. And just when Spencer Fearn’s men looked the more likely scorers they were rocked by a third goal from Liversedge on 63 minutes when Rhys Davies headed in at the far post from an inviting cross.

Rossington Main bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Hall Road Rangers to come away with a good point from a goalless draw at play-off chasing Knaresborough Town.

It was enough to see Main move up one place in Division One to 19th and a point clear of the relegation zone, on a day when the three teams below them, Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, Westella & Willerby and Nostell MW, all lost. Indeed Rossington were the only team in the bottom eight to pick up a point.

This weekend sees the final games before Christmas.

Armthorpe Welfare host Albion Sports and will be looking to make it three league wins on the spin for the first time since March 2015.

Maltby Main host neighbours Parkgate in what is the first of three successive home games.

Rossington’s new boss Chris Glarvey is still looking for his first win since taking over the hot seat last month. Third-placed Pontefract are the visitors to Oxford Street.