NCEL round-up: Armthorpe Welfare crash to heavy defeat at Bridlington Town

Armthorpe Welfare crashed to a 7-1 defeat against a very good Bridlington Town side last weekend as the Seasiders endorsed their tag as Welfare’s bogey team.

It came just four days after Michael Carmody’s men had picked up their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at neighbours Maltby Main.

Welfare though were disappointed not to claim maximum points after Maltby snatched a late equaliser at Muglet Lane.

Craig Aspinall had given Armthorpe the lead five minutes before the break, rifling home from just inside the area after Liam Radford and Darren Mansaram had combined to create the opening.

That looked like being enough until, in the 89th minute, a long throw was flicked on towards the near post for Steve Hopewell to hook home the Miners’ equaliser.

Both the performance and result against Maltby would have given Armthorpe renewed confidence ahead of the trip to Bridlington as they went in search of a first league win in 17 attempts against the Seasiders.

And it looked like it just might be Armthorpe’s day when they took the lead through Liam Radford’s strike on 18 minutes.

However, they were up against a Bridlington team that were no doubt keen to impress new boss Curtis Woodhouse, who had been appointed earlier in the week after Gary Allanson stood down due to personal reasons.

Chris Adams had the home side back on level terms on 31 minutes before two goals in quick succession just before the break left Welfare with it all to do.

Brett Agnew converted a 38th minute cross to put Bridlington in front with Benn Lewis rifling home the third moments later.

It stayed that way until the 76th minute when Armthorpe keeper Liam Copley conceded a penalty from which Josh Sutton made it 4-1.

Agnew immediately added a fifth before completing his hat trick on 84 minutes.

Welfare’s miserable afternoon was completed when Sutton grabbed his second and Bridlington’s seventh three minutes from time.

This weekend Armthorpe entertain fellow strugglers Barton Town Old Boys in what is a must-win game for Carmody’s side even at this early stage of the season.

The visitors have won just once in 12 league outings, 7-0 at Retford United in August, and sit just one place outside the drop zone with six points.

Maltby Main were thumped 6-0 at in-form Pickering Town as the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to eight games.

Maltby went behind on the stroke of half time and then conceded a second right at the start of the second half which opened the floodgates as the Pikes ran in four more.

It leaves the Miners with just one win from the last seven league games ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Maltby will be looking for their first win against Rainworth in five meetings having lost the previous four since the visitors were relegated from the Evo-Stik League.

Rossington Main slipped to a first league defeat in three losing out 2-0 at home against Division One leaders Penistone Church.

Main never recovered from being hit by Dale Kelly’s quick-fire double inside the opening 19 minutes as the visitors extended their unbeaten league start to nine games.

Rossington travel to Teversal on Saturday looking for their first win in three games against the Sutton-in-Ashfield side.

The hosts have lost five of the last six matches and have won just once at home in regulation time in six outings - a 3-0 victory against Dronfield Town at the end of last month.