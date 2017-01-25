NCEL round-up: Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main slip to narrow defeats

Armthorpe Welfare slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

The narrow loss leaves them entrenched in a relegation dogfight to avoid the drop.

However, they remain three points clear of the bottom three after Parkgate and Retford United were also beaten.

Armthorpe found themselves behind after just nine minutes when Jules Gabbiadini nipped in to pinch the ball and fire past Adam Stevens from 12 yards.

Mike Carmody’s side made a positive response with James Walker sending a free-kick from just outside the box narrowly over the crossbar.

Then, from another free-kick some 25-yards out, Chris Gowen saw his effort deflected wide of the post.

However, five minutes before the break Armthorpe suffered a blow when Steve Bromley got on the end of a cross to head Harrogate into a 2-0 lead.

Welfare though were right back in the game on 53 minutes. From Gowen’s cross, Liam Radford headed down to Darren Mansaram who shrugged off the attentions of a defender to convert from close range.

It took a great save from Stevens with his legs to prevent Harrogate restoring their two-goal advantage four minutes later.

Armthorpe came within a whisker of an equaliser on 79 minutes when Mick Jones’ angled drive rattled the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Welfare are on the road again this weekend in the second of three successive away games with a trip to Garforth Town.

Rossington Main went down 2-1 at Winterton Rangers but remain nine points clear of the Division One trap door.

The defeat saw Chris Glarvey’s side slip to down a place to 19th on goal difference following Dronfield Town’s 3-2 victory at next to bottom Westella & Willerby.

All the goals came in the first half with Carl Giblin firing the home side into a third minute lead.

Matt Crane doubled the advantage from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark before Main pulled one back on 32 minutes with a penalty of their own converted by Shaun Pendleton.

The game saw forward Niall Simpson, signed from Nostell, along with the excellent acquisition of Jonathan Fusco, who arrives from Premier Division Worksop Town, make their debuts.

Rossington entertain promotion-chasing Hallam on Saturday.

The visitors arrive with one of the best away records in the division with nine wins from 13 outings.

Maltby Main extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Rainworth MW at Muglet Lane.

Maltby went in front on 80 minutes when Ryan Carroll turned his marker to score with a clinical finish.

However, the joy was short-lived as Jack Steers’ deflected header wrong-footed goalkeeper Danny Rusling.