NCEL round-up: Armthorpe hit for six | Rossington’s win-less run continues

Armthorpe Welfare will be glad to see the back of November.

A 6-1 defeat at leaders Cleethorpes Town brought up a sixth straight defeat in league and cup during the penultimate month of the year.

In fairness it would have been an almighty shock had Welfare even come away with a point against a side in excellent form.

Armthorpe started the game well and came agonisingly close to taking the lead after just two minutes when Liam Radford’s effort was cleared off the line.

Cleethorpes began to show why they are top of the Premier Division with a spell of pressure, forcing Will Biggs into two top drawer saves.

Welfare’s defence was finally breached on 20 minutes when Peter Winn curled home a fine free-kick.

Armthorpe suffered a blow when they conceded a second right on half time as Luke Mascall nodded in from a cross.

Alex Flett made it 3-0 early in the second half with a shot that took a wicked deflection off defender Josh Gibbons, before Cooper quickly added a fourth to take the game away from Michael Carmody’s side.

Armthorpe to their credit never gave up and scored a wonderful consolation goal on 85 minutes when Marcin Wolski, a new signing from Selby Town, rifled in an unstoppable shot.

Cleethorpes though had the last word as Brody Robertson hit a late double.

Carmody’s side face Pickering Town at home on Saturday.

Maltby Main lost 5-1 at Handsworth Parramore.

The defeat leaves Maltby with just one win from their last seven league games ahead of a crunch trip to bottom of the table Barton Town Old Boys this weekend.

It is now 12 league games without a win for Rossington Main after Chris Glarvey’s new charges slipped to a 5-3 defeat at Campion.

And just to make matter worse relegation rivals Westella & Willerby beat Eccleshill United 5-4, a result that sent Main into the bottom two in Division One.

Rossington broke the deadlock on 10 minutes with a good finish from Jason Stokes before Campion turned the game on its head with goals from Eli Hey and Mark Bett.

Jake Vernon restored parity from the penalty spot and a looping header from Lee Holmes put the visitors 3-2 in front on 56 minutes.

Main’s joy was short lived as Campion drew level through Bett 60 seconds later and then re-took the lead through Josh Cook.

Bett later completed his hat trick to wrap up the points for the hosts.

Rossington host Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.