NCEL: Rossington Main stun high-flying Hallam to move clear of danger

Rossington Main secured a magnificent 3-0 victory against play-off chasing Hallam at Oxford Street.

The victory was Main’s fourth win from their last six league outings and pulled them 12 points clear of the Division One trap door.

Chris Glarvey’s men could not have wished for a better start, taking the lead after just three minutes.

Cameron Johnson made the most of a poor clearance to slam home a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Hallam huffed and puffed without carving out any real clear cut chances until just before the interval when Mark West volleyed narrowly wide.

Rossington always posed a threat and it was no real surprise when they scored a second on 70 minutes when Conner Williamson head home from a corner against his former club.

It was another former Hallam player that wrapped up the points with the third five minutes from time. Jonathan Fusco was played in on goal to score with a good finish from the edge of the box for his first goal for the club since signing from Worksop Town earlier in the month.

Rossington will look to continue their upturn in form this weekend at relegation threatened Westella & Willbery.

Armthorpe Welfare’s revival has hit the buffers somewhat after Michael Carmody’s side suffered a third defeat on spin with a 4-1 reversal at Garforth Town.

Welfare had taken 11 points from the previous six games which took them out of the bottom three.

But the trio of defeats leaves them with plenty of work to do if they are to avoid slipping back into the drop zone.

Carmody said: “After losing the first ten games of the season it was always going to be a hard task but no one will be working harder than my staff and players to try and keep this club where it belongs.

“I believe we have enough in the squad to stay up. Only time will tell but we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

Garforth were in front on 22 minutes through Adam Turner’s 18-yard volley.

It was Turners’ low strike three minutes before the break that saw the home side double their advantage.

Mark Simpson added the third on 47 minutes to leave Carmody’s side with a mountain to climb, and it was all over three minutes later when Turner completed his hat trick.

Armthorpe got a deserved consolation five minutes from time through former Garforth player Michael Jones.

Relegation rivals Parkgate lost 5-0 at Pickering Town which meant Welfare remain three points above the drop zone, albeit having played two games more,

Maltby Main suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at AFC Mansfield after the Miners had looked on course for a richly deserved point following a battling performance.

The home side edged in front just before the hour when former Maltby player Olly Fearon knocked the ball down for Jon D’Laryea to give Danny Rusling no chance from eight yards.

Maltby were back on level terms with 20 minutes remaining when Nicky Darker crossed into the box for Reece Wesley to get the all important touch.

Mansfield hit the post late on but just when it seemed Maltby would come away with an excellent point, Matty Plummer volleyed home the winner from just inside the box with almost the last kick of the game to condemn the Miners to a first defeat in four.