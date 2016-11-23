NCEL: Rossington Main stop the rot in new boss Glarvey’s first game

Rossington Main moved quickly to unveil their new management team less than a week after Lee Holmes stood down.

Former Sheffield United defender Chris Glarvey became the club’s new manager with Ben Scott named as assistant manager.

The duo have a wealth of experience in the semi-professional game.

Glarvey, 33, is a UEFA B coach having gained hands-on experience at Belper Town and Selby Town. He has also played with a host of non-league clubs at semi-pro level, most notably Worksop Town, Grantham Town, Frickley Athletic and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Scott, also 33, was a very well respected goalkeeper during his playing career and is a former teammate of Glarvey’s when the pair were together at Stocksbridge.

It wasn’t quite the winning start the new management team had hoped for in their first game in charge at Division One basement club Nostell Miners Welfare.

Nevertheless a 2-2 draw was at least a step in the right direction as Rossington ended a run of eight successive defeats in all competitions.

Former manager Lee Holmes gave Main a fourth minute lead and it stayed that way until seven minutes into the second half when Connor Prestley dragged the home side level from the edge of the box.

Five minutes later Rossington regained the lead when Jason Stokes nipped in between two defenders to score his sixth of the season.

Nostell got themselves level once more with 19 minutes remaining with Prestley scoring his second from distance.

Rossington make their first league visit to Campion on Saturday aiming to complete a first league double of the season.

Armthorpe Welfare remain six points adrift of safety in the Premier Division after a 4-2 home defeat to Clipstone.

Welfare were behind on ten minutes when George Milner side-footed in from a low cross.

Armthorpe are gifting the opposition too many soft goals at the moment and a mistake by young full back Jack Bonser allowed Sam Forster to double the lead on 26 minutes.

Welfare were given hope when they pulled one back ten minutes later. Liam Radford was pulled down in the area before picking himself up to put away the penalty.

However, Forster tapped in his second and Clipstone’s third in a breakaway on the hour mark.

And it got worse for Michael Carmody’s side on 70 minutes when they lost goalkeeper Adam Stevens with a broken finger.

With no substitute keeper on the bench it was left to defender Gareth Roberts to take over in goal.

Craig Aspinall pulled it back to 3-2 with a tidy finish but just a minute later Welfare switched off as Clipstone scored a fourth.

Armthorpe travel to second in the table Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.