NCEL: Rossington Main’s unbeaten streak ended by promotion chasers

Rossington Main were beaten for the first time in six games as promotion-chasing Hall Road Rangers ran out narrow 1-0 winners at Oxford Street.

The only goal came from a Chris Spinks penalty 11 minutes before the break.

The goal came moments after the Rangers keeper had pulled off a superb save to prevent Main taking the lead.

Manager Chris Glarvey felt his side should have had something from the game.

He said: “I thought we were the better side of the two teams and I’m really disappointed we didn’t come away with the three points.

“I was really pleased with our performance from start to finish. To lose to a penalty is even more disappointing.”

Rossington play their final game of the season on Saturday when they entertain relegated Nostell MW.

The visitors have been awful away from home, losing 17 out of 20 games with their only victory coming in a 2-1 win at Worsbrough on the opening day of the season.

Maltby Main continued their fine form after two late goals saw them beat next to bottom Retford United 2-1 at Muglet Lane to make it just one defeat in the last ten league outings.

Retford knew nothing less than three points would be good enough to give them any hope of avoiding relegation and took a 22nd minute lead through Jake Ashton.

It stayed that way until the 85th minute when Reece Wesley pounced to restore parity.

Retford’s fate was sealed as Josh Nodder hit Maltby’s winner in the final minute to send the visitors down to Division One.

This weekend Maltby make the short trip to out-of-sorts Worksop Town for their final away game of the season.

The Tigers have lost the last four on the spin and seven of the last ten outings.