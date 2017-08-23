NCEL: Rossington Main riding high, Armthorpe Welfare still pointless

Rossington Main hit four goals for a second successive weekend as they maintained their impressive start to the Division One season with a 4-1 victory at Swallownest.

Chris Glarvey’s side came from a goal down to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Jordan Cooper put the hosts in front inside the opening ten minutes before Cameron Johnson fired them back on level terms just past the half hour mark.

Declan Howe put Main in front just two minutes after the interval.

Johnson then grabbed his second of the contest after capitalising on a defensive error before Daniel Morton wrapped up the points four minutes from time.

Glarvey said: “The lads were excellent, we’re so pleased with the performance and three points.

“The lads have started the season really well but we won’t be getting carried away.

“There are some good teams in this league so consistency is going to be the key throughout the season.”

Rossington host third-placed Ollerton Town on Saturday which should prove to be a real test. Town made it four wins from four on Saturday with a 3-0 victory against Brigg Town.

Armthorpe Welfare are still looking for their first point of the season after suffering home defeats to Yorkshire Amateur and Knaresborough Town.

Poor first half defending cost Welfare dearly as they slumped to a 5-0 reverse against big spending Amateur on Saturday.

The visitors have made their intentions clear this season having signed the likes of prolific scorer Ashley Flynn, defender Lincoln Adams and forward Fernando Moke.

It is a move that is already beginning to pay dividends as the Ammers moved to the top of Division One following the victory at Church Street.

Welfare also harbour hopes of promotion as they look to bounce back at the first attempt following relegation from the Premier Division.

But it is not quite happening for Mike Carmody’s side, who have lost their opening three league games.

It did not bode well when the visitors went in front after just two minutes when Adams headed home from a corner.

Armthorpe had the chance to equalise when Darren Mansaram played in Liam Radford whose shot went just wide of the post.

The Ammers doubled their advantage on 24 minutes. Goalkeeper Adam Stevens made a fine block but predator Flynn pounced on the rebound.

Two minutes later Flynn tucked away his second before Moke rounded Stevens to make it 4-0 on the half hour mark to take the game away from Carmody’s men.

In fairness Armthorpe did play well in patches and at least restricted the visitors to one more goal.

That arrived in the 77th minute from a penalty conceded by Will Ramsay for a trip, which was duly converted by Flynn to complete his hat trick and 12th goal of the season.

On Tuesday night Knaresborough went ahead after 15 minutes through Blaine Hobson and the visitors doubled their lead just after the hour mark with a goal from Colin Heath.

Morgan Brough halved the deficit late on but Welfare again ended up with nothing.

Armthorpe are at home again this weekend when they host an in-form Selby Town.

Maltby Main suffered late heartache as a last minute goal condemned the Muglet Lane outfit to a 3-2 home defeat against Rainworth MW in the Premier Division.

Lee Hill and Ross Duggan found the net for the Miners but Rainworth snatched all three points in the dying moments when Rob Ludlam got the final touch following a goalmouth scramble.

Maltby make the short trip to Athersley Recreation this weekend.