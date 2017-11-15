NCEL: Rossington Main end five-game losing run with victory over AFC Emley

Rossington Main ended their poor run of form with a 2-0 victory over AFC Emley at Oxford Street.

Two goals inside the opening 15 minutes proved enough to seal them the win, ending their run of five defeats on the bounce.

Manager Chris Glarvey handed debuts to full-back Sam Kay as well as midfielder Anton Roster.

With just five minutes on the clock Main made the perfect start with defender Leon Cusworth heading them in front.

Nine minutes later they found themslves two ahead after Andy McCreadie tucked home his seventh goal of the season.

Next up for Rossington they face a trip to third bottom Notstell MW who ended their six match win-less run with a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Brigg Town last weekend.

The hosts, however, have picked up just five points from their last eight matches and are yet to win at home this campaign.

Last season these two teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Nostell twice coming from behind to snatch a point.