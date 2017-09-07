NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main set for first ever league meeting

Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main should both be in good spirits when they meet for the first time in NCEL history next week.

The two Doncaster clubs will lock horns at Armthorpe’s Church Street ground on Tuesday (7.45pm).

After a slow start to the season, Armthorpe have won three of their last four games to climb to 13th in the Division One table.

But Rossington, riding high in fourth place, might just start the game as slight favourites having lost just once in the league so far this season.

Main came from two goals down to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw at Winterton Rangers on Saturday.

And they showed their powers of recovery again on Tuesday night when a last minute goal from Andrew McCreadie rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Grimsby Borough.

McGreadie was also on the scoresheet at Winterton, halving the deficit just before the break after Rangers took control with goals from Reece Newell and Luke Anderson.

Main pushed for the equaliser in the second half and were rewarded when Danny Bulman restored parity 15 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

Chris Glarvey’s side will warm up for the much-anticipated local derby by taking on North West Counties Division One side Cheadle Town at Oxford Street in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday.

Armthorpe, meanwhile, bounced back from a disappointing home defeat to Nostell MW by winning at Retford United on Tuesday night.

Welfare’s hopes of third win in eight days were dashed as Nostell ran out 3-2 winners at Church Street.

Armthorpe had gone into the game on the back of a 4-0 midweek win at AFC Emley courtesy of a Liam Radford hat trick and Will Ramsay effort.

But they were undone by a Nathan Smith hat trick, with Gary Collier scoring twice to reduce the deficit.

Manager Michael Carmody reflected on the game by saying: “A sloppy first half cost us, we need to start better.”

Armthorpe host struggling Brigg Town on Saturday looking for a win to send them into the Rossington clash in confident mood.

Armthorpe and Rossington have never met before in NCEL. Armthorpe were promoted to the Premier Division at the end of the 1984/85 season. Rossington joined the league in 1991 and have never played above Division One.

Maltby Main have certainly put their poor start behind them.

The Miners had won just once in their opening five league and cup games. However, a 3-1 victory against Thackley at Muglet Lane saw Maltby make it maximum points from the last four league outings.

After a 1-1 draw at Garforth Town on Tuesday night they are third in the Premier Division table.