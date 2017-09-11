In-form Rossington Main reach next round of FA Vase | Armthorpe Welfare up to tenth spot

Rossington Main continued their impressive start to the season by reaching the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

Main beat North West Counties Premier Division side Cheadle Town 4-1 - thanks to a hat trick from Cameron Johnson - to make it just one defeat in nine outings.

Town had gone into the game with a 100 per cent record on the road.

But Josh Morrison bundled home a cross to give Main a 15th minute lead.

Chris Glarvey’s side doubled the advantage five minutes later through Johnson’s low drive.

When Cheadle pulled one back via a Liam Delaney penalty on 75 minutes it looked like it could be a nervous finale for the hosts.

However, with the visitors committed to pushing forward, Main countered quickly to score a third on 81 minutes courtesy of clinical finish from Johnson.

Johnson then put the result beyond any doubt with the fourth in stoppage time, rounding the keeper to complete his hat trick.

Main will be at home to Hallam or Abbey Hey in the next round.

In NCEL Division One Gary Collier scored twice as Armthorpe Welfare made it four wins in five to climb up to 10th in the table after beating Brigg Town 2-1 at Church Street.

Collier powerfully headed in from Mo Selassie’s delightful cross to give Armthorpe a well deserved lead.

Armthorpe got the all-important second on 58 minutes. Collier latched onto Dan Montgomery’s long clearance to loft the ball over the advancing keeper from just inside the area.

Out of the blue Brigg got one back on 85 minutes when David Dean bundled the ball home but it was to prove no more than a consolation effort.

Armthorpe host Rossington in the ‘Doncaster derby’ tomorrow night (7.45pm).