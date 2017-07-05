Excitement building at Armthorpe Welfare ahead of Doncaster Rovers friendly

Armthorpe Welfare begin their pre-season schedule with the visit of Evo-Stik North Division side Goole AFC on Saturday (3pm) before their eagerly-awaited home friendly with Doncaster Rovers next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Manager Mike Carmody will be looking for his players to impress following a busy summer of recruitment with the addition of Ben Silburn from Winterton Rangers, Will Ramsay, Wayne Brook and Josh O’Neill from Selby Town and Josh Bowkett and Josh Dodd from Ollerton Town.

Carmody said: “The boys have had three to four hard sessions now and the quality and turn out has been to the highest standard.

“We are really looking forward to the games coming up. We have recruited very well and added real quality and competition to the squad with a good mix of youth and experience.

“Saturday’s game gives us an opportunity to look at some of new players and some others who’ve been down at the sessions. The plan for Saturday is to get valuable minutes under our belts and build the fitness up gradually. We plan on everyone involved getting at least 45 minutes. Results at this early stage are never really that important it’s about have a look at different things and assessing the fitness levels of the lads.

“I’m sure everyone involved will want to impress to put themselves in contention for the wonderful fixture on Tuesday evening against Doncaster Rovers. It’s a pleasure to host such a fantastic game for the club.

“I think the support Rovers have shown local clubs over recent seasons is superb - it’s great for the community and I’m sure that I speak for everyone connected with Armthorpe Welfare when I thank them for their support.”