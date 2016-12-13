Armthorpe Welfare boss Mike Carmody hails squad’s fighting spirit

Armthorpe Welfare boss Mike Carmody has praised his players following morale-boosting back-to-back away wins.

But he has warned his squad not to dine out on them.

Welfare won 3-2 at Bottesford Town on Saturday to move out of the Toolstation NCEL Premier Division drop zone on goal difference.

They ended a run of seven straight defeats with victory at Hemsworth MW last Tuesday.

“I’m hoping this week’s results have given us the lift we needed and have shown that we have the fight and desire to try to get out of trouble,” said Carmody.

“The lads have come back strong from two heavy defeats against Cleethorpes and Pickering and what a way to do it.

“There wouldn’t have been many fancy us to get something from two difficult away games at Hemsworth or Bottesford but I’ve always had the belief in the squad and knew once we could get people back from injury and available we were capable of getting points.

“I see it week in, week out at training the quality we have. It’s just a matter of producing it on the pitch every week.

“Two games don’t define a season,” he added.

“Yes, we will enjoy them but all we’ve done is prove we can compete with anyone in the league. But we need to take the past two games as examples of what we are about and put them into all the games we play from now until the end of the season.”