Armthorpe Welfare 3 Rossington Main 5: Late Johnson hat trick earns Rossington the bragging rights

Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main served up a spectacular ‘Doncaster derby’ as the latter came from 3-1 down to clinch a dramatic 5-3 win.

The hosts appeared to be on their way to fifth victory in six games until Cameron Johnson equalised in the 82nd minute and then went on to claim a hat trick in the dying moments.

Rossington get on the scoresheet. Photo: Justin Parker

Victory maintained Rossington’s excellent start to the season and they sit fourth in the NCEL Division One table.

There was barely 60 seconds on the clock when Gary Collier headed in from close range for the hosts.

Welfare doubled their lead when Chris Gowen’s deep corner from the right was headed back across goal for Darren Mansaram to nod home.

Jason Stokes halved the deficit on the half hour and Rossington came out of the blocks quickly at the start of the second half in search of an equaliser.

Liam Radford, though, restored Welfare’s two-goal advantage when he headed in a Collier cross from the right on 50 minutes.

Armthorpe’s lead was cut by Andy McCreadie midway through the second period with another header.

Rossington continued to press and on 82 minutes they equalised when a deep cross was only half cleared to Johnson who lashed an angled shot into the far corner.

Main took the lead on 89 minutes when Welfare again failed to clear their lines, leaving Johnson space to hit a powerful first time shot just inside the left hand post from outside the box.

Rossington rubbed salt in Welfare’s wounds three minutes into stoppage time when Johnson seized upon a poor back header from Morley to fire home and complete his hat trick.