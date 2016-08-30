NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare pay the penalty at Athersley Recreation

Armthorpe Welfare slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Athersley Recreation.

Senior players Ben Muirhead and Liam Copley took charge of team affairs following Brian Johnston’s exit, with assistant boss Tony Wigull also appearing to have now left the club.

It was a much improved performance from Welfare who were unfortunate not to win the game.

They had much the better of the first 45 minutes with Tom McLaughlin and Darren Mansaram putting good chances wide.

Athersley’s leading scorer Kai Hancock gave the home side a 49th minute lead, tucking the ball home from eight yards after Armthorpe had failed to deal with two crosses into the box.

Welfare were awarded a penalty on 70 minutes for handball only for McLaughlin to see his spot kick saved.

There was more agony for Armthorpe in stoppage time when they were awarded a second penalty after a foul on Jordan Sigsworth only for Craig Aspinall to fire high over the crossbar.

The performance, however, will give Welfare renewed hope ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rainworth MW.

The hosts have also not had the best of starts, losing five out of the opening six fixtures with their only win coming in a 6-4 victory at struggling Retford United.