Millwall Lionesses 2 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1

Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered their first defeat in the FAWSL2 Spring Series as they went down 2-1 at Millwall Lionessess in a game that saw both teams reduced to ten.

Doncaster led early on but Millwall equalised in the second half and then secured the winner late on after the Belles were reduced to ten following Sophie Barker’s second yellow.

Belles dominated early on and soon opened the scoring as good link play between Mayumi Pacheco and Kirsty Hanson resulted in a pinpoint cross headed home by prolific striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

Sweetman-Kirk nearly doubled the lead but her 30-yard effort smashed off the crossbar.

Not willing to be outdone, Millwall’s Charlie Devlin saw her own 30-yarder denied by the woodwork at the other end.

Lionesses’ Leanne Cowan and Leighanne Robe also went close but Belles’ Hanson had the last chance of the half, going through one-on-one but unable to get her shot away.

Ten minutes into the second half, Devlin got the equaliser, delightfully lobbing Belles’ Nicky Davies from the corner of the box.

Substitute Ashlee Hincks saw her powerful free-kick well-saved and when the visitors were reduced to ten, Millwall took advantage, Billie Brooks nudging the ball home from a Hincks delivery to secure the victory.

Millwall’s Georgie Giddings was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on substitute Rachel Newborough in stoppage time.

