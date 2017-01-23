Rossington Main to host Doncaster Rovers Belles’ FA Women’s Cup tie with Watford

Rossington Main’s Oxford Street ground has been chosen to host Doncaster Rovers Belles’ SSE FA Women’s Cup third round match against Watford Ladies on Sunday, February 5 (2pm).

The game has been moved from the Keepmoat Stadium due to a clash with Doncaster RLFC.

Tickets will only be available on the turnstiles on the day of the game, priced £6 for adults, £1 concessions and £12 for a family ticket (two adults + two 16 and under).

The gates will open at noon and refreshments will be available from the club’s pitchside bar.