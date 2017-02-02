Doncaster Rovers Senior League round-up: Sutton end Armthorpe’s unbeaten record

Sutton Rovers became the first Doncaster Rovers Senior League side to lower Armthorpe Markham Main's colours this season.

Second-placed Rovers, for whom Callum Stockton and Darren Smith netted, beat the Premier Division leaders by the odd goal in three.

Dunscroft United failed to reproduce their Goole & Thorne Cup heroics, going down 4-2 at home to third-bottom Rossington Main.

A brace by sub Darren Bird secured Rum Rooms Legacy a 2-2 draw away at South Elmsall United Services for whom Zak Sanderson and sub Aaron Cawley replied.

Yorkshire Main made it ten wins from ten starts when beating visiting Roma United 5-1 in their Division One clash. Ryan Ambler helped himself to three of the goals with Lewis Head and Dean Platts also chipping in.

Bridon continue to hold up the table after third-bottom Balby Rhinos picked up their third league win of the season when bagging a 5-2 result.

First half goals by Dan Law and Chris Rock had seen Bridon go in level at 2-2.