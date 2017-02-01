Central Midlands League round-up: Battling Askern make their point against league leaders

Askern produced arguably their best performance of the season in the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands League North Division clash at FC Bolsover.

The improving Doncaster side made the league leaders work hard for their point from a 2-2 draw.

There was an early let-off for Askern, now up to tenth, when Bolsover failed to convert a penalty.

Alex Rennie showed how it was done in the closing minutes of the first half to secure the visitors a 1-0 interval lead.

Bolsover drew level on 65 minutes from the penalty spot and then took the lead shortly after.

Josh Gelder equalised to secure his side a served share of the spoils.

AFC Bentley continue to be the form team in the league and they strengthened their grip on third spot with a 2-0 win over Harworth Colliery at The Avenue.

Brad Maddison claimed both Bentley goals as they registered their ninth win in their last ten games to close to within five points of second-placed Clay Cross Town, who have played a game more.

Thorne Colliery flattered to deceive when going down 4-2 against a Newark Town side now up to fifth with games in hand.

Colliery made a spirited start and led 2-0 courtesy of an early strike by Austin Hallam and a second by Kevin Lynch on the half hour.

Town pulled a goal back before the break and added three without reply in the second half.

Colliery are now ten points adrift of the team immediately above them.