Liverpool Ladies 1 Doncaster Rovers Belles 0: Hobbs super show can’t save Belles

Natasha Harding fired Liverpool to a 1-0 victory on their return to FA Women’s Super League 1 action against Doncaster Rovers Belles, who remain searching for their first points of the season.

Harding scored the game’s only goal when she lashed in from 25 yards three minutes after the break.

The hosts dominated the majority of an entertaining first-half at the Select Security Stadium with Nicola Hobbs performing wonders between the sticks to ensure the visitors remained level.

The Belles remained a threat on the break and it was Siobhan Chamberlain who was forced into making the save of the game when she dived down low to her right to keep out Katrin Omarsdottir’s shot.

After a goalless first half it was Harding who broke the deadlock in spectacular style when she picked up a loose ball outside the Belles’ area before rifling a fine shot beyond Hobbs.

Belles: Hobbs; Newborough, Roberts, Lipka, Little; Tierney, Simpkins, Omarsdottir; Barker, Humphrey Bakowska-Matthews 84), Murray (Raynor 90).

