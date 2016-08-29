Kelly cracks hat-trick as Penistone Church hit nine in 14-goal thriller

An eventful game at Penistone Church produced 14 goals, four penalties and a sending off.

The hosts ran out 9-5 winners against Grimsby Borough.

Dale Kelly hit a hat-trick as Church battled back from from conceding an early goal to lead 7-2.

Grimsby fought back before Penistone struck twice inside the last two minutes. Lewis Dickinson (2pens), Dan Joynes, Tom Cadzow, Ashley Ellis and Scott Whittington were Church’s other scorers.

Handsworth Parramore suffered their first defeat of the season losing out 4-3 at home against Bridlington Town after twice leading.

Tom Dugdale curled in a fine 20-yard effort for Ambers’ first and they made it 2-0 as Dugdale turned provider crossing for Kieran Well to finish well at the near post.

But Bridlington hit back on the stroke of half-time a safter a quick breakaway Chris Adams curled in a fine effort.

Within in four minutes of the restart it was all square as Joel Sutton’s 20-yarder found the far corner.

Handsworth were back in front when Dugdale was sent tumbling in the area and Jon Froggatt tucked away the penalty.

But six minutes later Connor Smyth conceded a penalty leaving Sutton to level from the spot.

With 15 minutes remaining Bridlington hit the winner, Sutton completig his hat-trick.

Staveley MW picked up their first win with a fine 2-0 victory at Harrogate Railway Athletic with an excellent second half showing with both goals coming from Kieran Watson.

Parkgate are still searching for their first point after Pickering Town sent the Steelmen down to a third league defeat on the spin at Green Lane.

Mohammed Hamid gave Parkgate a 14th minute lead but Pickering won with two second half goals.

Athersley Recreation striker Kai Hancock kept up his scoring form with the only goal in a 1-0 home win over Armthorpe Welfare.

Armthorpe though should have come away with at least a point after squandering two penalties.

Maltby Main made it three without defeat after defeating promoted AFC Mansfield 3-1 at home with Steve Hopwell scoring all three.

Retford United were thumped 7-0 at home by Barton Town OB and have conceded 18 goals in three league outings.

Dronfield Town made it back-to-back victories as Blake Owen and Callum Mawbey gave them a 2-0 win at league new boys Ollerton Town.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic were beaten 4-1 at Shirebrook Town despite a Lee Garside goal.

* Tuesday- Premier Div: Harrogate RA v Handsworth Parramore. Div One: Hallam v Rossington.

Wednesday Premier Div: Athersley v Retford, Maltby v Liversedge, Worksop v Garforth.