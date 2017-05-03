Junior Football: Cup final glory for AFC Bentley, Ordsall Rangers and Barnby Dun Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium

AFC Bentley Academy U18s ended their time in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday League in fine style by lifting the U18s League Cup at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Three finals were held over one day at the Keepmoat, culminating in First Division Bentley’s 4-1 triumph over top flight Dearne and District.

Samuel Race put Bentley ahead after just four minutes with Paul Sherburn also finding the net in the first half.

Joel Tomlinson scored twice after the break to see Bentley through to a comfortable triumph.

Earlier in the day, Ordsall Rangers won the U16s League Cup with a 3-1 win over Premier Division title rivals Scawthorpe Scorpions.

Charlie Parker, Nathan Reah and Matthew Shaw all found the net in the Rangers triumph.

And Barnby Dun Rovers kicked off Finals Day with a 4-1 win in the battle of second and third from the Premier Division with Doncaster Pumas.

George Granger grabbed a brace with Harry Amery and Joel Sparrow also netting for Rovers.