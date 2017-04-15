Jess Sigsworth’s Doncaster Belles column: We’re ready to Spring back into action after unwanted break

Our Spring Series season is yet to get going and that’s been unbelievably frustrating for everyone.

I’m not in training due to my injury and the lack of games is annoying for me so it must be so much worse for the girls who are just wanting to play football.

It’s also been tough getting all the team training together lately as a lot have been away on international duty but spirits in camp have remained high and everyone is looking forward to the Durham game on Sunday as it feels like forever since our last league game against London Bees.

I must congratulate the girls who have been away on international duty.

Kirsty Hanson has helped Scotland qualify for the U19s European Championships in August and Sam Tierney and Maz Pacheco have done the same with England U 19s.

Seeing so many away on international duty is also quite hard for me, as not playing has also halted my international ambitions. It’s always an honour to represent my home town on an international stage.

With the breaks between games, it does give Emma Coates the chance to get her ideas drilled into us in training.

Everyone trains really hard day in day out to keep improving.

However, when it comes to the gym work, you will rarely see Sophie Barker in there doing her extra work. She only believes in the playing football part! Sort it out Barks!

Having said that, she’s one of our most consistent performers so I guess we can let her off and what she can do with a ball at her feet is incredible.

On my injury, I’m still working hard to try get back out on the pitch as soon as possible and it’s been great for me to do some of my rehab with Sophie Walton, who had a lengthy period out due to having her baby son Alfie.

She’s given me that extra bit inspiration and shown me it can be done. Walts is back in full training now and has played a few games for our development squad. She will be a quality addition to our squad.

The fixture situation has actually helped her as she will now end up getting more minutes than she expected!

It’s also great for me to do my rehab work at the moment with Rhiannon Roberts as she’s out with an ankle ligament injury.

She’s a really determined and positive person and that is really helping me through my rehab. The banter we have has really helped us stay positive thought this tough time.

All we want to do is play football!