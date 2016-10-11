Free female football sessions by Sheffield based women’s club

Female residents in Parson Cross and Fir Vale will be able to get involved in free football training sessions taking place in Sheffield.

Free Female Football Sessions in Parson Cross and Fir Vale by Sheffield Based Women’s Football Club!

AFC Unity are running thirteen 2-hour indoor football sessions at Mount Tabor, Wordsworth Ave, Sheffield, S5 8NJ, 1-3pm starting from the 19th of October running weekly on a Wednesday and fourteen 45-minute outdoor football sessions at Fir Vale Community Sports Centre, Owler La, Sheffield S4 8GB, 6-6.45pm starting from the 26th of October running weekly on a Wednesday.

AFC Unity’s Manager, Jay Baker, said “We are very thankful for the funding from the Comic Relief Local Communities Programme and the Police & Crime Commissioner’s Fund via South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation. This funding will enable us to deliver training sessions that will engage females aged 16 years and above in the sport and will be designed so that females of any skill level and experience will be able to take part and develop on and off the pitch through our innovative football-based provision!”

People interested in getting involved with the training can do so by contacting AFC Unity at AFC Unity, The Circle, 33 Rockingham Lane, Sheffield, S1 4FW or by emailing afcunity@gmail.com

