Former Blade chooses Sheffield children’s hospice for cash boost

Sheffield-born footballer Harry Maguire has chosen a children’s hospice that cares for families facing the toughest of times to receive his Hull City FC Player of the Season prize money.

Harry, who transferred to the Tigers in 2014 from Sheffield United, picked Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice for his £500 award after Hull City supporters voted for him as their player of the 2016-17 season.

Bluebell Wood supports around 250 children and young adults with life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Its wide-ranging services include end of life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much more.

Harry said: “I came across Bluebell Wood a few years ago when someone in my extended family was being supported there. I’ve been to visit the hospice and I realise the amazing help they give to families dealing with the toughest times you could imagine. Whenever I’m asked to choose a charity to support now, I always pick Bluebell Wood.”

Lucy Rathbone, Community Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “It makes all the difference when people pick us as their nominated charity and we’re really pleased and appreciative that Harry is keeping Bluebell Wood front of mind. We help families to create special memories together and every donation like this means we can do even more for them.”

It costs more than £4 million for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to keep its doors open each year and 90% of this needs to be raised through community and corporate fundraising. To make a donation or find ideas for helping Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children it cares for, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.

