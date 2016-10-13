FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Rooney exit? Indian swansong for Ibrahimovic? United want Valencia wonderkid, Burnley star in demand

The latest rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 14th October 2016 . . .

Manchester United face a £26m Wayne Rooney dilemma as they ponder ditching him next summer. Clubs in the MLS and China are waiting for the benched Reds and England captain if Old Trafford chiefs do opt to pay up the remainder of his £300,000 a week contract. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Valencia wonderkid Fran Villalba about a January switch to Old Trafford. United have been tracking the 18-year-old midfielder for the past few months as boss Jose Mourinho continues rebuilding his squad. (the Sun).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered an alternative to staying at Manchester United at the end of the season: a swansong in India. Ibrahimovic’s former Juventus team-mate, Gianluca Zambrotta, is manager of Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League and has revealed he will try to convince the 35-year-old striker to join him in the Asian subcontinent. (Daily Mail).

Chelsea target Michael Keane, 23, will make former club Manchester United money if he leaves Burnley. Defender Keane joined the Clarets from the Old Trafford giants in 2014 and has impressed so much this season that interim England boss Gareth Southgate called him up to the squad last week when Glen Johnson withdrew. Chelsea are after the classy centre-back, while champions Leicester had an £11million bid turned down in the summer. It is understood the clause is worth up to 20 per cent, and that will mean Burnley will have to hold out for a big fee. (Daily Mirror).

AC MILAN are plotting an audacious move for Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in January, according to reports in Italy. Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Kondogbia this week and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to sign him. (Daily Express).

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is not the right type of player to replace the injured Riccardo Montolivo at San Siro, according to Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella. Milan midfielder Montolivo is expected to be out of action for the next six months after suffering knee ligament damage during Italy’s 1-1 draw with Spain in a World Cup qualifier in Turin on Friday night. Fabregas is reportedly pondering his future in west London having spent the majority of this season on the substitutes’ bench at Stamford Bridge under new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. However, Montella has ruled out making an approach for the player when the transfer market reopens in January. (Sky Sports).

