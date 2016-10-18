FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Barcelona want United youth star,AC Milan chase Fabregas, Sunderland takeover? Silva alert

The latest rumours from the world of football on Tuesday, 18th October 2016

Manchester United could lose 16-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, with Barcelona reportedly keeping tabs on him. According to the Daily Mail, the Catalan giants have been impressed by the midfielder’s performances at various youth levels. Gomes, who captained England U17s earlier this season, is contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2018. The Mirror claim Jose Mourinho wants Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann to replace captain Wayne Rooney. (Daily Express).

Click HERE to read more

Manchester City have opened talks about signing Bayern Munich’s £40million rated left back David Alaba. Sunsport can reveal that City officials have held meetings with the 24-year-old’s representatives about the move in the last two weeks. (the Sun).

Click HERE to read more

AC MILAN have stepped up their interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas ahead of a planned January bid.

Click HERE to read more

Sunderland have been in contact with consortiums from China over a possible takeover. Owner Ellis Short will listen to offers of more than £150 million for his rock-bottom Black Cats. (The Sun).

Click HERE to read more

Thiago Silva could leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next summer and has received offers from ‘three or four big teams’, the Brazilian’s agent has revealed. Silva’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions is due to expire at the end of the season and the defender is waiting to hear news on a fresh deal from the club’s hierarchy. (Daily Mail).

Click HERE to read more

Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on Paris St-Germain ace Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports. Kimpembe is wanted by numerous clubs The defender, 21, recently revealed he thought about leaving the French giants after hearing about interest from the Premier League. (Daily Star).

Click HERE to read more