FA Cup draw: Sheffield United play Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers drawn with Oldham and Chesterfield to face Colchester

Sheffield United have been drawn at home to Leyton Orient in the first round of the FA Cup.

United, one of ten former winners of the FA Cup in the first-round hat, were first out in the televised draw, conducted by former cup winners Paul Ince and David James.

Darren Ferguson's Doncaster Rovers were paired with Oldham Athletic and will travel to Boundary Park, while Danny Wilson's Spireites were drawn away at Colchester United. The ties will be played over the weekend of November 5-6.

Last season United reached the third round of the competition, beating Worcester City and Oldham before being narrowly defeated 1-0 by eventual winners Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a late Wayne Rooney penalty.

Rovers also made it to the third round only to be knocked out by Premier League opposition. They saw off Stalybridge Celtic and Cambridge United before a battling 2-1 defeat at home to Stoke City.

Chesterfield were knocked out in round two after beating FC United of Manchester then losing to Walsall after a replay

Full FA Cup first-round draw: Sheffield United v Leyton Orient, Millwall v Southend United, Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town, Merstham v Oxford United, Taunton/Hemel Hempstead v Barrow, Southport v Fleetwood Town, Yeovil v Solihull Moors, Stockport County v Torquay/Woking, Dartford v Sutton United, Walsall v Macclesfield Town, Port Vale v Stevenage, Northampton v Harrow Borough/Margate, Cambridge United v Dover Athletic, Westfields v York/Curzon Ashton, MK Dons v Spennymoor Town, Gillingham v Brackley Town, Alfreton/Gateshead v Newport County, Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers, Maidstone United v Rochdale, Bury v AFC Wimbledon, St Albans City v Carlisle United, Boreham Wood v Notts County, Mansfield Town v Plymouth Argyle.

Braintree Town v Eastbourne Borough, Hartlepool United v Wrexham/Stamford, Bolton Wanderers v Grimsby Town, Bradford City v Accrington Stanley, Oldham Athletic v Doncaster Rovers, Eastleigh v Swindon Town, Shrewsbury Town v Barnet, Morecambe v Coventry City,Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers, Whitehawk v Stourbridge, Colchester United v Chesterfield, Lincoln City/Guiseley v Altrincham, Exeter City v Luton Town, Charlton Athletic v Scunthorpe United, Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United v Chesham, Blackpool v Kidderminster Harriers.

