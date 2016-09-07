Doncaster Sunday Alliance League round-up

Bentley Top Club retained top spot in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division on goal difference despite dropping their first points of the season.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Tut 'n' Shive for whom Martyn Wood netted.

Defending champions Canal Tavern romped to an 11-1 win over Carpenters Arms.

Dunscroft United beat Club Athletico Regent 7-5 in a high-scoring encounter. FC Rossington and Wheatey Hotel battled out a 2-2 draw.

Pit Club Miners had to settle for a consolation goal by Anthony Clegg when going down 7-1 at home to Rum Rooms.

A Paddy Mullen double and goals for Niall Doyle and Andy Culshaw sentenced Stainforth (Andrew Bembridge, Leigh Emmerson) to a 4-2 defeat at Rossington United.

FC Glasshouse had to settle for consolation goals by Rob Wilson and Brett Lucas in a 4-2 defeat at Ryecroft Rovers.

The Railway, who picked up their third win in as many starts when beating Wheatsheaf Armthorpe (Ashley McNeill) 6-1 continue to make the running in the Championship.

Rakkam head the chasing pack following their 6-1 win at Foresters. Steffan Cairns led the way with a hat-trick and there was a brace for Mark Carter and a single strike by Lee Issac.

Ryan Ambler scored the only goal as Rosehill Press maintained their place in the leading group with a 1-0 win over Leopard.

Joe Warren and Oliver White shared out the Bessacarr goals at Finningley Athletic.

Balby Athletic posted a 4-1 win over Team 23 courtesy of goals by Kieran Ferguson, Kyle Burton, Terry Fields and Josh Carr Baker.

Auckley took over top spot in Division One on goal difference after beating AFC Schoolboy 6-1.

Rossington Styrrup beat lowly FC Ivanhoe 3-1.

Real Bridge dropped to third after being held to a 4-4 draw at FC Brookside.

Daniel Herring claimed three of the Bridge goals with Gareth Hopson also chipping in with Josh Kolka (2), Stephen Philips and Jimmy Falkiner replying.

Wheatley Club made it two wins from two with a 5-1 victory over Athletico Fairway.

Armthorpe Village and Sporting Wadworth battled out a 5-5 draw. Liam Alexander hit a double for the home side with Matt Wilson, Craig Wrenn and Guy Stockwell also netting.

Harry Hotham (2), Danny Boff, Grant Hill and Paul Mason shared out the Wadworth goals.

White Hart (Askern) lost by the odd goal in three at Bentley West End S&S.

Carcroft Village got off the mark at the third time of asking with a 7-2 win over FC Cumberland.

Craig Pearson claimed four of the goals as AFC Balby cashed in on their chances when beating Division Two rivals All Saints 9-1. Matt Lucas (2), Craig Green, Simon Manterfield and Jaymie Hunter completed the rout.

Leaders Winddmill picked up their third win in as many starts as Aiden Redmile, Nathan Johnson, Andrew Knightson and Lewis Wright steered them to a 4-1 win at The Salutation.

Goals by Michael Long, James Critchlow and Louis Bailey secured second-placed New Cantley a 3-1 win over Woodfield. Pit Club maintained their early-season challenge when beating Balby Rovers 5-3 thanks to goals by Brendon Jeffrey (2), Liam Redmile, Damon Potter and Karl Dewsnap.

Thomas Hogg and Matthew Lambley both hit a hat-trick in Sutton Rovers’ 9-1 win at Windmill Wanderers. Declan Sullivan and Ryan Hardy (2) also chipped in.

Durban FC won 4-1 at South Kirkby RAF.