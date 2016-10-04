Doncaster Senior League round-up: Rum Room Legacy safely through to cup semi-finals

A Ryan Evans hat trick laid the foundations for Rum Room Legacy’s 6-2 Doncaster Rovers Senior League’s Premier Division Cup quarter-final win over AFC Bentley.

Zack King (2) and Darren Bird also netted.

Second half goals by Josh Kolka, Mark Lynch, Mark McDermott and sub Steve Nutter secured South Elmsall United Services a 4-0 win over visiting Dunscroft United.

Armthorpe Markham Main (Mathew Wilshaw, Jonathon Wilson) beat visiting Sutton Rovers (Daniel Palmer) by the odd goal in three.

Kinsley Boys romped to a 7-2 derby win at Hemsworth Elite.

Brodsworth Welfare booked their place in the semi-final of the Division One Cup after posting a 5-2 win at Bawtry Town.

Jack Oldroyd, Haydn Tomlinson, Joel Tomlinson, Ben Walters and Jay Jackson shared the Welfare goals with Alex Hickey and Anthony Nawn bagging second half consolation goals for the home side.

The in-form Mihail Negotia scored three of Doncaster Town’s goals in their 5-0 win over Moorends Hornets and Stingers. Haydn Cahill chipped in with a brace.

Ricky Caudwell scored all three Yorkshire Main goals in their 3-1 win over Denaby United Academy.