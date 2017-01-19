Doncaster Senior League round-up: Dunscroft tame Rhinos in Challenge Cup

Dunscroft United showed no mercy against Balby Rhinos in the Challenge Cup.

They booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 12-0 rout of the Rhinos.

It has not been the best of starts to the New Year for Rhinos who have conceded 20 goals without reply in their two games.

Doncaster Deaf Trust, who are propping up the Premier Division table and without a win, beat Division One promotion contenders Brodsworth Welfare 4-2.

It was the second successive weekend that Welfare, for whom Joe McIntosh and Bradley Quinn netted, had lost to the visitors in a cup game.

They were knocked out of the Doncaster & District FA Challenge Cup on the same ground seven days earlier.

Bawtry Town lost by the odd goal in three away to Kinsley Boys for whom Ben Baines netted.

Premier Division title challengers Sutton Rovers cleared the second round hurdle with a 6-2 win over second-bottom Hemsworth Elite.

Callum Stockton led the way with a hat trick for Rovers, who led 3-0 at the break.

Toran Adams weighed in with a brace and Adrian Parker also got his name on the scoresheet.

Joshua Crossland and Dave North replied for Hemsworth.

Denaby United Academy lost out 6-5 in a high-scoring all-Division One clash at Roma United.