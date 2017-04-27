‘We’re the best!’ - Darren Ferguson’s reminder to Doncaster Rovers players ahead of Exeter City showdown

Darren Ferguson fully intends to remind his players they are the best team in the league as they chase down the silverware to prove that fact.

Doncaster Rovers have endured a wobble since confirming promotion to League One, failing to win in the last three games and losing the last two which has reduced their lead at the top of the table to two points.

With two games to go and an opportunity to be crowned champions on Saturday with a win, Ferguson is keen to reiterate to his squad that they deserve to finish in top spot.

“I think we deserve to win the league,” he told the Free Press. “With the way we’ve played, the amount of goals we’ve scored, the expectation we’ve had to deal with this season.

“I think we deserve it but we’ve got to go and do it.

“We’re more than capable of beating anyone in the league.

“We’ve shown that obviously. We’re top for a reason.

“The players have got to remind themselves that we’re the best team in the league and we’re top for a reason. They’re good players.

“We’ve shown up to now we’re the best in the league. I think it’s an important message I’ve got to get through to them.

“Yes, we’ve lost the last couple but over 44 games we’ve proved to be the best team in the league.

“Now we’ve got to do it over the last two.”

Rovers could win the title on Saturday, if they beat Exeter City at the Keepmoat and Plymouth Argyle fail to beat Crewe Alexandra at home.

Ferguson admits he expects the fate of the championship to go down to the final day when Rovers visit Hartlepool United, who could be relegated from the Football League this weekend.

“I’d be surprised if it didn’t go down to the last weekend,” he said. “You never know.

“With the games Plymouth have got left, albeit Grimsby away next week is a tough one, I would expect them to put the pressure on.

“I believe they’ll beat Crewe.

“We need to make sure we win the game on Saturday and then you need a point in the last game to win the league.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where we have to do it the other way around.”