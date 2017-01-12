‘We can be better’ - Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson speaks ahead of Barnet clash

They may have laid down a significant marker in the promotion race last week but Darren Ferguson says Doncaster Rovers are not yet close to their best.

Rovers deservedly beat promotion rivals Portsmouth to move four points clear at the top of League Two and, more importantly, opened a ten-point gap to fourth.

But Ferguson insists the race to League One has only just begun and Rovers must improve if they are to cross the finish line.

“I think we’re capable of being better than what we have been,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“We’ve certainly not consistently been to the level I would want.

“In some games we have. And I think we’ve won games in different ways which is key in this league.

“We’re miles away from the finishing line and that’s something they will be reminded of daily.

“You look at Plymouth – one time they were 13 points ahead of us and three weeks later I think it was down to two.

“Over the first 25 games we’ve been very good. The points total is excellent, lots of goals, lots of good performances and good football.

“I’ve been pleased.

“The mentality of the players has been very good and they understand it’s just about winning games.

“We’ve done that better than anyone so far.

“But I do feel we can get better.

“The key is to keep improving and I feel if we do that, we have got a chance.”

A spanner has been thrown into the works for Rovers this week with news goalkeeper Marko Marosi (pictured above) has been ruled out for three months with ankle ligament damage.

Ferguson has been working on signing a keeper ahead of Saturday’s trip to on-form Barnet.

The Bees battled back from two goals down at the Keepmoat in October with Sam Muggleton’s long throw causing all manner of problems.

But Andy Williams scored a last minute winner to secure the points for Rovers.

Ferguson is expecting an even tougher test in the reverse fixture but for different reasons with Rossi Eames having replaced Martin Allen as Barnet boss.

“They’ve changed a bit,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to be a really tough game.

“They’ve got more pace into the wide areas.

“John Akinde is a massive threat at this level and we’ll have to do certain things to combat that.

“I don’t think they’ll be as route one as they were last time. The boy who throws it miles hasn’t been playing of late.

“They’ll look to get it down and play a bit more in a 4-2-3-1.

“If we don’t do certain things right, one being controlling the ball, then it’ll be a tough game.”