Watch: Prolific John Marquis' hat-trick takes Doncaster Rovers one step from promotion after a hammering of Grimsby Town

John Marquis nailed down his reputation as one of the most potent strikers in the Football league with an impressive hat-trick as Doncaster Rovers battered Grimsby Town.

Sam Jones had given Grimsby the lead after 34 minutes at Blundell Park but Darren Ferguson's men responded superbly and were leading at half time thanks to a brace from Marquis.

Just after the hour mark, Marquis made sure there would be no more nerves as he fired in his third, completing his first treble for Rovers.

After that the visitors were rampant.

Andy Willians was back on target again with a fine finish to make it 4-1 just after the hour mark and a somewhat fortuitous goal from Alfie May put a gloss on proceedings.