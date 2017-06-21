Transfer update: Doncaster Rovers set to confirm Ben Whiteman loan, Jordan Houghton ‘could be available in this window’

Doncaster Rovers are set to confirm the signing of Ben Whiteman on loan from Sheffield United before the end of the week.

The 21-year-old – who spent five months on loan at Mansfield Town last season – will be Rovers’ fourth signing of the summer.

Technically strong and good in front of goal, the ball-playing midfielder fits the bill of a Darren Ferguson player.

The Blades Academy graduate scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Mansfield.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton could be available for a loan move before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who quickly became a key man during his loan spell at Rovers last season, is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in February.

Ferguson wants to sign another centre half, midfielder and striker but has this week also stressed the importance of getting players out.

Andy Williams, one of five players transfer-listed at the end of last season and also one of the club’s highest earners, is understood to be close to completing a move away.