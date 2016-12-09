Top of the table Doncaster Rovers taking it all in their stride - Niall Mason

He comes across as a laid-back guy taking everything in his stride.

And Niall Mason says that is very much the current attitude in the Doncaster Rovers camp as they travel to Plymouth Argyle as the new League Two leaders.

An eventful 4-3 win at Stevenage last weekend saw Rovers rise to the summit for the first time this season.

But no one at the club is getting carried away, or ahead of themselves.

Mason, on loan from Aston Villa, says the squad remain fully focused on the task at hand.

“The mood in the camp has stayed pretty much the same [since the weekend],” said the 19-year-old.

“We know it’s only Christmas.

“I know it’s a positive thing going into Christmas but I think, like you’ve heard a lot of people say, it’s more positive that we’re eight points clear of fourth.

“I think especially coming into Christmas it’ll be important that.

“But it’s only Christmas. It’s important we keep this good running going.”

The form book suggests Doncaster are facing third-placed Plymouth at a good time.

For while Rovers are looking to record five straight league wins for the first time since late 2006, the Pilgrims are hoping to avoid a fourth straight league defeat.

“We’re going there with confidence,” said Mason.

“They’re on a bit of a downer at the moment but I don’t think that will make a difference because they’re at home.

“We’ve won four on the bounce in the league now so everyone’s confident.”

Mason’s versatility became a big asset to Darren Ferguson during an injury-hit start to the season.

But where would the teenager most like to play?

“The last couple of seasons I have been playing centre half in the U23s league,” he said.

“Before that, in the youth team at Southampton, I was playing centre midfield. It’s really been those two positions that I’ve played.

“It’s a hard question and I get asked that a lot and I don’t really know what to say.

“Playing full back is quite new to me but I’ve enjoyed playing there. If I play there a bit more I’ll get more confidence from it and learn more about that position.

“On Tuesday night I enjoyed playing wing back and getting forward.

“If I can get one or two positions that I will play most of the time then I can flutter about here and there where I’m needed. But I think it’s good to secure one or two positions that I’m really familiar with.”